High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 14: Owen Ross, Nate Harris homers power Yorkville past Bolingbrook

BASEBALL

Yorkville 9, Bolingbrook 3

Owen Ross slugged his fourth home run of the week, Nate Harris also went deep and the Foxes (26-4) scored in all but one inning. Winning pitcher Ben Hixon struck out six over 4.2 innings and Kyle Stevens punched out five in relief.

Sandwich 9, Spring Valley Hall 5

Andrew Golinski was 2 for 5 with a run scored and two RBIs and Hunter Pavia 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for Sandwich.

Christian Liberty 16, Parkview Christian 6

SOFTBALL

Lockport 7, Yorkville 2

Ellie Alvarez went 3 for 3 with a homer, but the Foxes (23-5) could not overcome Lockport’s early lead. Yorkville loaded the bases in the seventh, but was only able to score one run. Junior Taylor Tomblinson had six strikeouts in the circle for the Foxes.

Newark 9, Clifton Central 1

Taylor Kruser struck out 12 in a one-hitter and Kaitlyn Schofield and Danica Peshia both homered for Newark.

Morris 11, Sandwich 1

Allison Olson drove in Alexis Sexton with Sandwich’s lone run in the first inning.

Kankakee Trinity 10, Parkview Christian 3

Parkview Christian 17, Christian Liberty 7