Girls Soccer notes: Oswego East gets statement win at Naperville Invite, keeps win streak going

Chloe Noon and Oswego East have spent the last four years working to prove that they can play with the premier soccer programs in the area.
Perhaps it’s time to include the Wolves in that conversation.
Oswego East made yet another statement on Thursday that it belongs among the best teams around. The Wolves knocked off Benet 2-1 in group play at the 24-team Naperville Invitational.
“It was amazing. They’re a good team and we knew they’re a very good team,” said Noon, a senior midfielder and Indianapolis recruit. “We needed that win to continue to prove to ourselves that we’re a legit team, that we can hang with those teams that are ranked in the state. We haven’t always had that reputation. It’s a change in mindset to realize how other teams are talking about us.”
Oswego East last played in the Naperville Invitational, the premier tournament in Illinois, in 2019. The Wolves lost two games to Lyons and Naperville North in group play by a combined score of 8-2. Oswego East won just six games that season.
The Wolves have come a long way since then.
After the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, Oswego East announced its arrival last spring as a serious area threat with a perfect 14-0 regular season and its first-ever win over Naperville powerhouse Neuqua Valley.
With almost its entire team back, Oswego East (9-1) has picked up right where it left off. The Wolves have won nine straight games since a season-opening 1-0 loss to Naperville Central, and have outscored opponents by a combined margin of 49-4.
“We have such a good dynamic throughout the whole team,” said junior Erika Smiley, who has nine goals and five assists, both second on the Wolves. “We are a family-based team, always there for each other.”
The loss to undefeated Naperville Central, if anything, reinforced to the Wolves how good they are. Smiley said it could have gone either way, but was good for the team early in the season.
“Even at the end of that game the girls did not have their heads down, they held their heads high. We told them that they had an opportunity to win, that it was just there. We just didn’t capitalize,” Oswego East coach Juan Leal said. “One of the biggest things we learned is whether we have 30 opportunities or three, we have to be able to capitalize.”
The Wolves don’t often miss opportunities with an explosive collection of young offensive talent. Sophomores Anya Gulbrandsen and Riley Gumm, who each scored goals against Benet, have 11 and seven goals, respectively on the season. Gumm also has 12 assists and Gulbrandsen five.
“Anya just has a killer instinct about her, is determined to get the ball in the back of the net whether its’s through her head, shoulder, chest or knees. She will put her body on the line, and Riley will do the same,” Leal said. “With them being on the wings and Erika up top, they make things happen.”
Not to be overlooked is the Wolves’ defense, anchored by junior goalkeeper Sam McPhee. Sophomore defender Abigail Triska has taken over Sam Anderson’s role on the back line.
“She reminds me of that scene from Rudy where they say ‘This guy thinks this is the Super Bowl,’” Leal said of Triska. “She treats every session like it’s kill or be killed. It makes our offensive side of the ball that much better. She comes out and challenges everything.”
The Wolves get another huge test Saturday at the Naperville Invitational against St. Charles North, whose only loss also came to Naperville Central.
“This is the perfect time for it,” Leal said. “We have proven ourselves against good opponents but really haven’t been challenged for 2-3 weeks. Playing Benet and then St. Charles North, it’s a perfect time for that litmus test.”
Oswego East’s Smiley commits to Iowa
Smiley made our college plans official on Thursday, announcing her verbal commitment to Iowa. To the Oswego East junior, it was like a dream come true.
“Iowa has been my dream school since sixth grade,” she said. “They reached out, I went on a visit and they offered. Right when they offered, I said this is the school I want to go to.”
Smiley said that Iowa was one of the first ID camps she went to as a middle schooler to show off her skill set. She eventually went to five more camps at the Iowa City campus.
“I fell in love with the coaching staff, the fields, the campus in general,” Smiley said. “I was definitely very interested and knew they were my top school.”
Iowa, the 2021 Big Ten champs, has four Illinois natives on its roster.
“I see myself fitting in good there. They are a possession-based team, that is more my style,” Smiley said. “I’m super excited. It’s been a goal of mine for a while now. To actually say I’m going there is incredible.”
Anna Johnson Panthers’ potent scorer
Anna Johnson enjoyed a dynamite sophomore season in 2021 for Oswego, scoring 24 goals with 10 assists and was the team’s forward MVP.
She’s carried that potent scoring ability right into this year.
Johnson has scored 12 of Oswego’s 17 goals this season and also has three assists for the Panthers, who are currently 6-4-1 after a 3-1 win over Minooka Thursday.
“She is very dynamic. When she gets the ball, she’s very strong,” Oswego coach Gaspar Arias said. “Her ability to dribble around players is great and her speed is great. She has good vision, she is not selfish, she dribbles and creates a lot of chances for us.”
It’s commonplace at this point for Johnson to have one or two players on her, but she does well in creating for her teammates.
“Her attitude has been great, positive, encouraging the other players. She never gives up,” Arias said. “Whether we’re losing 3-0 or winning 4-0, she just keeps going.”
Arias said the Panthers are getting their confidence back as they welcome multiple players back from injury and illness.
Center back Elaina Hallick was out two and a half weeks with an injury, but returned against Minooka. Cameran Guzman also recently returned from injury, giving Oswego its full back line. Sarah Epstein, another defender, was out for three weeks with mono and starting goalkeeper Margaret Leger missed the first few games recovering from a club injury. Arias’ daughter, Saira Arias, is still making her way back from surgery.
“We are little by little getting our players back and our team is building confidence,” said Arias, whose team plays Naperville Central Friday and Geneva Saturday at the Naperville Invitational. “It was hard for us, training without them. We’re building a team again.”