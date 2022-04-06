High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 5: Yorkville Christian softball gets first win in program history

SOFTBALL
Yorkville Christian 12, East Aurora 4
Felicity Allgood was 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI and Potoski had a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Mustangs. Grace Allgood struck out eight in relief.
Congratulations to Coach Stoneberg and the team- Mustang softball with first win in program history! #MustangsVSeverybody pic.twitter.com/vCaDhiodQe— Mustang Hoops (@CoachSovern40) April 6, 2022
Newark 12, Hiawatha 0
Kodi Rizzo struck out 11 over six no-hit innings, Kailey Wohead and Danica Peshia both homered and Kaitlyn Schofield went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI for the Norsemen.
BASEBALL
Plano 9, Earlville 2
Manny Marin had a homer, double and five RBIs and Mason Accidentale had two doubles for the Reapers (3-8) in a game called in the sixth inning because of darkness.
Romeoville 10, Oswego East 0
Spencer Knauss had two of the Wolves’ three hits.
Newark 13, Hiawatha 1
Sophomore Caden Wheeler threw all five innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven for Newark (4-2, 2-0). Lucas Pasakarnis had a home run, single and two RBIs and Mitchell Kruser a double, single and three RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Plano 4, Wilmington 4
Joanna Morales scored two first-half goals and Yaritza Servin and Alexa Diaz scored in the second half for Plano.