GRAINCO FS Turf - Summer Lawn Tips from GRAINCO FS: Keep Your Turf Green, Healthy, and Protected (Provided)

As summer arrives, lawns begin facing some of their toughest conditions of the season—heat, weeds, dry weather, and grub pressure. While Step 2 of the GRAINCO FS 4-Step Fertility Program helps establish a thick, healthy lawn earlier in the season, summer is all about maintaining that momentum.

One often-overlooked lawn care issue this time of year? Grubs.

Preventative grub control is best applied in May and June, before grubs hatch and begin feeding on root systems. At GRAINCO FS Turf, products like 0-0-7 with Mallet help protect against grub activity while also providing light fertility to support turf health. For lawns already experiencing active grub damage later in the season, curative options like Dylox can help address infestations quickly.

A few additional summer lawn tips:

Mow high (around 3–3.5 inches) to help turf handle heat stress

Water deeply, not daily, to encourage stronger root growth

Stay ahead of weeds early before they spread during summer conditions

While the next major step in the 4-Step Program arrives in September/October with fall fertilizer, summer is the time to focus on keeping turf green, weed-free, and protected from stress.

The good news? Getting started is easy.

You can walk into GRAINCO FS Turf in Ottawa and stock up locally on fertilizer, grass seed, grub control products, aquatics solutions, and more—with expert advice available on-site.

GRAINCO FS Turf: Open Mon–Fri | 8 AM–4 PM

For more information, please contact:

GRAINCO FS Turf

4201 MBL Drive

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: (815) 431-0461

graincofs.com