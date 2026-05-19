5 Things Local Businesses Should Do Before Summer Hiring Starts

It’s that time of year again—the hunt for capable summer employees. College students will be home soon and high schools will be out for the summer soon after, and young people are looking for jobs now.

Seasonal hiring shouldn’t feel like a gamble. If you do it right, you can get flexibility, protect your margins, and improve customer experiences. Pick the wrong people and it can create more work than it solves.

Start with Demand, not Desperation

Look at last year’s numbers and figure out when you started to get busy. If Saturdays were the only crazy times, then you don’t need more staff across the board—you just need targeted coverage. This way you avoid overstaffing and protect your cash flow.

Hire for Flexibility, not Perfection

Don’t wait for the “ideal” candidate. Look for people who are adaptable, reliable, and willing to learn. Find someone who can help at the front of the house and jump in elsewhere when needed. That gives you cross-functionality—and some of the seasonal help may become long-term employees.

Shorten the Learning Curve

Don’t make a BIG mistake assuming seasonal hires will “figure it out,” or thinking summer is short so why train them on everything. Upsetting summer customers with bad service can affect your business year-round. Training seasonal employees properly sets them up for success and they could become permanent employees.

Don’t Ignore Your Core Team

Don’t forget your core team that works year-round. If they feel overlooked, overworked, or responsible for “fixing” everything the new hires don’t know, you will have unhappy employees. Ask them where help is needed, let them contribute to training, and recognize the extra effort they are putting in.

Use your Chamber as a Hiring Advantage

The Chamber will post jobs and can help make introductions to local colleges, workforce programs, and training organizations.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/