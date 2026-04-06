Join Fox Valley Credit Union for the 89th Annual Members Meeting on April 25

Members of Fox Valley Credit Union are invited to come together for an important and engaging annual tradition. The 89th Annual Members Meeting Luncheon will take place on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. at Reuland’s Food Service.

This annual event offers members an opportunity to connect, enjoy a complimentary meal, and learn more about Fox ValleyCredit Union’s continued growth and future direction. Meetings like this play an important role in keeping members informed while reinforcing the cooperative nature that sets credit unions apart. Attendees can expect updates on financial performance, services, and initiatives that impact the membership as a whole.

In addition to providing insight into the organization, the luncheon creates a welcoming environment where members can gather, ask questions, and feel more connected to the institution they are a part of. It is a chance to see firsthand how Fox Valley Credit Union continues to serve its communities while maintaining a strong focus on member needs.

Seating for the luncheon is limited, so advance reservations are required. Members are encouraged to RSVP by April 17 by calling (630)859-2276 to secure their spot. Because this is a members-only event, attendance is limited to current Fox Valley Credit Union members.

Events like the Annual Members Meeting highlight the value of membership beyond everyday banking. They provide transparency, encourage engagement, and strengthen the relationship between Fox Valley Credit Union and the people it serves.

With a complimentary lunch, informative updates, and a chance to connect with fellow members, the 89th Annual Members Meeting is a great opportunity to stay involved and informed.

For more information, stop in today or contact:

Fox Valley Credit Union

575 N Broadway, Aurora, IL 60505

1 W Merchants Drive, Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: (630) 859-2276

www.foxvalleycu.com