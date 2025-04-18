If you are a creature of habit and organization, you may daydream about a more spontaneous, less structured life. But in reality, most of us do actually thrive on routine. That’s one of the reasons why recurring events, when done well, can be so valuable for customer engagement and retention in communities of all sizes.

Recurring community events become memorable; people start asking months in advance when they can buy tickets or when information will come out about a beloved event.

Community events are important and necessary for the good health of communities. Every small town needs at least one. These events are like family reunions when we run into people we haven’t seen since a prior event. We may meet new people or discover a new business.

Community events also help create awareness and bring people downtown to shop and learn about services and businesses that are available in our town. Business owners need this extra marketing, and by having people stop by to get a cookie or other treat, they are given the chance to talk to people about their business, offer them great customer service, and let people know that the product/service is available right in town.

Communities that offer a variety of fun events that are geared toward children, families, and adults are engaged and thriving. It is amazing to see people participating in a scavenger hunt, getting treats for the kids at Halloween and Easter, or participating in a family tradition like the Cookie Walk. Many people have an event that they do every year as a family. This may have started when they were young, and now they are bringing their children and grandchildren to these beloved family events.

Please support the businesses that participate, and sponsor your community events. They are creating memories for you and your family and are offering many activities in our town.

