What is a Chamber of Commerce and What Does it Do?

Here are just some of the questions and statements we get weekly at the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce: What is a Chamber? What does a Chamber do? How can a Chamber help me? You just get together for coffee and drinks and host ribbon cuttings, right?

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce offers so much more!

We drive economic growth.

We advocate for businesses through our local municipalities and state/federal governments.

We connect entrepreneurs with resources and help local businesses thrive. Our local businesses are the heartbeat of our great community. They create jobs, serve their customers, and build a stronger local economy.

The Chamber plays a vital role in supporting their member businesses by offering connections, education, advocacy, and growth opportunities.

We use online platforms to educate, inform, and engage our members and the community. We share success stories of local businesses and are here for them as a local go-to resource.

Your Chamber membership isn’t just the act of joining the Chamber, it is an investment in your business success and community growth.

March is Membership Drive Month! This is a great time to join the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please contact us today at 630-554-3505,

info@oswegochamber.org , or stop by the office at 25 E Jackson St. inOswego.

We look forward to meeting you and hearing all about your business!

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/