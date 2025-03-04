What is a Chamber of Commerce and What Does it Do?

Here are just some of the questions and statements we get weekly at the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce: What is a Chamber? What does a Chamber do? How can a Chamber help me? You just get together for coffee and drinks and host ribbon cuttings, right?
The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce offers so much more!
- We drive economic growth.
- We advocate for businesses through our local municipalities and state/federal governments.
- We connect entrepreneurs with resources and help local businesses thrive. Our local businesses are the heartbeat of our great community. They create jobs, serve their customers, and build a stronger local economy.
- The Chamber plays a vital role in supporting their member businesses by offering connections, education, advocacy, and growth opportunities.
- We use online platforms to educate, inform, and engage our members and the community. We share success stories of local businesses and are here for them as a local go-to resource.
Your Chamber membership isn’t just the act of joining the Chamber, it is an investment in your business success and community growth.
March is Membership Drive Month! This is a great time to join the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, please contact us today at 630-554-3505,
info@oswegochamber.org, or stop by the office at 25 E Jackson St. inOswego.
We look forward to meeting you and hearing all about your business!
Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce
25 E Jackson St
Oswego, IL 60543
Ph: 630-554-3505