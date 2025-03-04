March 04, 2025
What is a Chamber of Commerce and What Does it Do?

By Oswego Chamber of Commerce [sponsored]
Here are just some of the questions and statements we get weekly at the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce: What is a Chamber? What does a Chamber do? How can a Chamber help me? You just get together for coffee and drinks and host ribbon cuttings, right?

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce offers so much more!

  • We drive economic growth.
  • We advocate for businesses through our local municipalities and state/federal governments.
  • We connect entrepreneurs with resources and help local businesses thrive. Our local businesses are the heartbeat of our great community. They create jobs, serve their customers, and build a stronger local economy.
  • The Chamber plays a vital role in supporting their member businesses by offering connections, education, advocacy, and growth opportunities.
  • We use online platforms to educate, inform, and engage our members and the community. We share success stories of local businesses and are here for them as a local go-to resource.

Your Chamber membership isn’t just the act of joining the Chamber, it is an investment in your business success and community growth.

March is Membership Drive Month! This is a great time to join the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please contact us today at 630-554-3505,

info@oswegochamber.org

We look forward to meeting you and hearing all about your business!

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/

Oswego Chamber of Commerce

