Application Fees Discounted During October’s Oswego Chamber Membership Drive

If you’ve been considering an Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce membership, October is the time to take the plunge!

Throughout October, the Chamber is hosting its annual Fall Membership Drive. New members will receive incentives, such as having the $50 application fee cut in half to $25.

“This is a great opportunity to get involved with a strong chamber that offers many opportunities to network and to be involved in the community,” said Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce President Angie Hibben. “We have many networking events throughout the month where you can learn more about the Chamber and meet other members. Check out our online calendar of events at www.oswegochamber.org .”

Why should you consider joining? Visibility. Keeping your business name in the forefront helps people know and remember you.

Some of the annual events hosted by the Chamber throughout the year include Business

After Hours, Coffee with the Chamber, the Annual Dinner, Annual Golf Outing, Hometown Expo, and more.

The Chamber also acts as a social media ambassador for its members. The organization reposts member events, job listings, and promotions to the Chamber’s Facebook page, as well as using its website, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn platforms to help increase member awareness. There is a Members Only page where you can promote your business to other Chamber members.

Other benefits of membership include marketing materials in the Chamber membership room for the public, New Resident/New Business programs, the New Teacher Welcome, and more.

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce offers its members a variety of networking, marketing, and professional development opportunities, referral programs, access to member-to-member discounts and insurance deductions, and free ribbon cuttings. Don’t wait to join. Autumn is the perfect time to fall into a Chamber membership!

Those who are interested in learning more about the Chamber are encouraged to attend any event, stop by or call the Chamber office, or send an email to info@oswegochamber.org .

