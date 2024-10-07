Join Oswego Chamber for FraidyCat and Jingle Bell Jog Races!

A great way to be involved in your community is to join your friends and neighbors in fun local gatherings and events!

FraidyCat 5k/8k/Meow Mile

The 14th Annual Endeavor Health FraidyCat 5k/8k/Meow Mile race will be held on Sunday, October 27th at 9:00 a.m. at Prairie Point Elementary School, located at 3650 Grove Rd. in Oswego. Wear your costume and be eligible for a prize!

Make this a family event – run with your kids, parents, cousins, etc. – wear costumes and have some fall fun! Or make it a neighborhood/school event and have everyone wear neighborhood/school gear. Challenge your schools/businesses to see which school/business/neighborhood brings the most people.

Jingle Bell Jog

New this year, the Oswego Chamber will host a Jingle Bell Jog on Sunday, December 14th. This fun, approximately one mile jog will be held starting at the old Traughber Jr. High School, and participants will run/walk toward the Chamber office, around to Byline Bank, toward East View, and back to the school, where they will be greeted with hot chocolate and cookies. This race is just for fun, no timing, no awards! It’s just a great way to make some noise, burn off some stress, and celebrate the holiday season.

All runners will receive a red, long sleeve, tech-type shirt and some jingle bells to attach to their shoes, coat, etc. We are encouraging everyone to wear Santa hats and red and white clothing. Santa is running the race, and will be there for the kids afterwards. We then encourage everyone to go to downtown Oswego to finish out their Christmas shopping, enjoy some great food, and support local businesses.

Contact the Oswego Chamber office for sponsorship opportunities and registration information.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 25 E Jackson Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 : http://www.oswegochamber.org/