Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce Helps Business Owners Avoid Burnout

Business ownership is often romanticized as a thrilling combo ride of passion, innovation, and drive where one can just open their doors and money magically flows into their bank account.

The reality for many business owners is a less glamorous one that can take a significant toll on mental health. A study by the University of California, Berkeley found that a staggering 72% of entrepreneurs report experiencing mental health concerns, with 30% reporting lifetime depression. The weight of this statistic underscores the importance of addressing the mental health challenges faced by those at the helm of our businesses.

The entrepreneurial journey is fraught with unique stressors. Financial instability, long hours, social isolation, the pressure to succeed, and the fear of failure can create a breeding ground for anxiety, burnout , and depression. Many believe that personal sacrifices are the price of success.

It’s important to recognize the early signs of burnout and mental health struggles. Ignoring them can lead to decreased productivity, poor decision-making, high employee turnover, and a toxic company culture.

How the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce Can Help

The Chamber is comprised of business professionals who recognize the isolation and pressures faced by entrepreneurs. The organization is committed to providing resources and support to help you thrive. A healthy business starts with a healthy leader.

Here are some chamber resources that can help you avoid burnout and navigate stress:

Get to know other entrepreneurs and connect with your peers. Share experiences and build a support network. Educational Training: Educational events can take the stress out of management as you learn important skills to help with efficiencies and business solutions.



Educational events can take the stress out of management as you learn important skills to help with efficiencies and business solutions. Special Requests: Your chamber can connect you with professionals to help with expansion, business guidance, coaching, or support. They also know of available services and resources specifically tailored to the mental health needs of business owners in your community.



