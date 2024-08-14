Top Travel Destinations For Wildlife Enthusiasts

Are you looking for an opportunity to connect with nature and create unforgettable memories? From elephants, giraffes, hippos, gorillas, and zebras, to lions, leopards, cheetahs, exotic birds, and more, the world is teeming with extraordinary wildlife encounters. According to Smarter Travel, here are some destinations wildlife enthusiasts should consider:

1. Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

Just some of the wildlife you might glimpse on a trip to this remote archipelago, a province of Ecuador, include sea lions, giant tortoises, waved albatrosses, and iguanas. Additionally, keep an eye out for the world’s only tropical penguins. Another perk: the Galapagos Islands are considered a top scuba diving destination.

2. Africa

Africa is home to some of the world’s most iconic wildlife, including cheetahs and lions, elephants, giraffes, and rhinos. You can observe these animals in the wild on a guided safari, learn about their lives and survival, and contribute to the infrastructure that helps protect these wild, rare creatures.

3. Alaska

Majestic bald eagles soar through the skies, while below, humpback whales dive and breach the ocean’s surface. On land, you might glimpse a hungry bear in search of salmon. In Alaska’s Denali National Park, visitors can encounter iconic creatures such as moose, caribou, Dall sheep, wolves, and grizzly bears. The state’s coastline offers a different kind of adventure. Take a cruise ship journey to see marine life such as sea otters, sea lions, seals, and various types of whales.

