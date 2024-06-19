Innovative Paths in Aviation, Science and Technology at Lewis University

The College of Aviation, Science, and Technology (COAST) at Lewis University offers diverse degree programs that are designed to prepare students for a successful career in a variety of fields. From aviation to cybersecurity to information technology, COAST provides students with hands-on training and cutting-edge knowledge in each area of study.

One of COAST’s flagship programs is the Department of Aviation, which offers a variety of degrees in the field. These programs are approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), ensuring that students receive top-notch training and education. Lewis University, a national leader in aviation education, is well-known for producing skilled pilots and aviation professionals.

But COAST doesn’t just focus on traditional aviation. The Department of Aviation also offers a Bachelor of Science in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), one of the first programs of its kind in the nation. With the increasing use of drones in various industries, this program prepares students for drone operator, technician, and management careers.

Another key department is the Department of Computer and Mathematical Sciences. Focusing on technology and data analysis, this department prepares students for computer science, data analytics, and information systems careers. As technology advances rapidly, there is an increasing demand for professionals who can navigate the complex world of computers and mathematics.

COAST also recognizes the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals and offers a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity degree. This program equips students with knowledge and skills in network security, digital forensics, ethical hacking, and more.

The College of Aviation, Science, and Technology at Lewis University also offers opportunities for students to engage in research and internships. With a focus on hands-on learning and industry partnerships, COAST prepares students for successful careers in high-demand fields.

At Lewis University, we are committed to shaping tomorrow’s innovators, leaders, and professionals. Contact us today to see why Lewis University is an aviation, science, and technology education leader.

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu

Lewis university logo 2022