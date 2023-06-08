Vacation planning can seem like an overwhelming process. Booking flights, finding accommodations, and arranging car rentals once you reach your destination can be time-consuming. Why not simplify the process by going the all-inclusive route? Here are three benefits of vacationing at an all-inclusive resort:

1. It’s luxurious

All-inclusive packages generally include all the essentials in the booking price, such as accommodations, meals, activities, and entertainment. The resort staff knows that travelers’ expectations are high, and they work hard to give their guests the ultimate luxurious, stress-free experience. A travel advisor at Oswego Travel can assist you with the planning process, because they will understand the fine print details so there are no surprises once you arrive.

2. You can choose your vibe

Each all-inclusive resort offers a different vibe. An all-ages resort, for instance, is likely a better fit for families because there will be activities and amenities geared towards kids and adults alike. Couples looking for a romantic getaway would likely opt for an adults-only all-inclusive resort. According to Travel + Leisure, if you want to get a sense of what kind of resort it is, check out the amenities and scheduled events.

3. It’s convenient

You won’t have to worry about planning every detail of your trip, such as finding things to do or places to eat, as the all-inclusive resort will take care of it all for you. The most legwork you will have to do is familiarizing yourself with everything the resort offers so you can take full advantage of it.

Ready to start planning your all-inclusive vacation? Let the travel advisors at Oswego Travel help tailor the perfect getaway for you at the best price possible.