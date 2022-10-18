What the Oswego Area Chamber offers its members

October is Fall Membership Drive month for the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce and a great time to join. All new members will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift certificate in downtown dollars and a chance to have many marketing opportunities this fall.

Let’s start with things a chamber should and what we do for our members:

*Online directory with links to your email, website, Facebook, Instagram and Linked In pages for your businesses and a listing in our print directory which comes out in the spring

*Announcement of all new members to our board, Ambassadors, on Facebook and a free ticket to our New Member Dinner which is held every year in October

*An Ambassador who will also help mentor you and be another perso for you to talk to and ask questions

*3 Free events per month: New Member Coffee, Coffee with the Chamber and Business After Business where you have the opportunity to meet other members and network/mingle

*Ability to put your items in our Membership room for the public and other members to access

*Sponsorship & the ability to participate in events: Hometown Expo, Annual Dinner, Prairiefest, Golf Outing, Healthy Driven Fraidycat 5K/8k, New Member Dinner, Christmas Walk activities, Fox Fall Fest and New Resident/New Business Program. Various levels available.

*Monthly NOW HIRING and non for-profit newsletters emailed to members and the public.

*Opportunities to advertise in our directory and 3 yearly newsletters

*Ability to participate in committees and leads group to also get involved in our chamber and community

This Fall the chamber has started advertising sales for a new Oswego printed map which will also have an online component where your ad will also be placed with links to your website and phone. These maps will be distributed at The chamber office, to every new resident who gets a New Resident box, at various locations throughout Oswego and at our events.

Other opportunities and activities will be coming in 2023. Join our dynamic chamber in October and get the best value for your marketing dollar. The Oswego area does business with people they know, like and trust and this is one of the best ways to stay top of mind and in the forefront of them knowing about you and your business. Oswego supports its local businesses and stands behind them.

I look forward to learning about and promoting your business and meeting you.

Angie Hibben