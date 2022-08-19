Down the Garden Path: Guest columnist series--Clover in the lawn saves time and money while helping pollinators

Is your lawn looking like it needs to be refreshed? In northern Illinois, late August through mid-September is an ideal time to reseed your lawn.

Commonly used grass seeds include Kentucky Bluegrass and Perennial Rye Grass. However, these grasses have poor to fair drought tolerance and do not provide diversity for pollinators. To keep these lawns green and actively growing requires significant inputs – 1 to 1.5 inches of water a week and the addition of synthetic nitrogen during every growing season.

If you’re looking for a more sustainable lawn, consider rejuvenating your lawn by interplanting white clover seed in your lawn this fall. While many homeowners may not want to transition to an all-clover lawn, it is possible to introduce some clover in to your existing turf grass.

White clover will establish well while maintaining existing turf. Additionally, clover does not require the addition of synthetic nitrogen to support plant growth. Clover is a legume, part of the pea family. Unlike other plants, clover creates its own nitrogen by pulling it from the air and converting it to add to the soil. By naturally adding nitrogen to your soil, you will reduce the chemical fertilizers required to maintain your lawn. Introducing clover and moving away from a monoculture lawn will provide more diversity while also supporting pollinators.

Before the 1950s and the development of broad-leaf herbicides, white clover was commonly found in lawns. The chemicals used in herbicides killed the white clover. With the introduction of herbicides, the billiard-like lawn aesthetic became a new status symbol for American lawns.

Today, homeowners are increasingly concerned about the use of herbicides and other weed killers that come with safety concerns such as chemical exposure and drift, runoff, and danger to pets and wildlife. Transitioning to a more sustainable lawn will reduce the need for herbicides.

Clover isn’t recommended for every location. It can die back in the winter and may lead to bare spots over time. Clover does not grow well in shady areas. Additionally, broad-leaf herbicides used in weed killers will not only kill weeds, it also will kill clover.

You can enjoy clover’s white flower while reducing your need and expense for the addition of fertilizer and herbicides.

• Have questions for the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners? You can call, email or visit during the growing season. Learn about connecting with the Kendall County Master Gardener Help Desk at go.illinois.edu/HelpDeskMGdkk or call or visit during office hours from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 630-553-5823 or 7775-B, Route 47, Yorkville.