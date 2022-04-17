Waubonsee Voices: Mission accepted

A major strategic goal for this fiscal year was to review our Waubonsee Community College mission statement and to reflect on the relevance and meaning of the statement. The last formal review was conducted several years ago. Mission statements serve as an institutional compass and drive purpose. They succinctly express an organization’s intent to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to meeting its stakeholder’s needs.

We assembled a diverse group of stakeholders to comprehensively review the existing mission statement by conducting surveys and analyzing feedback. We also identified individuals we could interview for a more in-depth qualitative perspective. We wanted to know, “what comes to mind when people in our community hear Waubonsee?” What do students, parents, and community members feel? We realized that we had, over the years, outgrown our previous mission statement, a good problem to have! We received input during our mission statement review affirming that Waubonsee Community College is a place of hope for so many people.

I am excited to share that the Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees endorsed a new college mission statement this year. Our new mission statement emphasizes the heart of who we are and what we do best:

Waubonsee Community College provides exceptional learning through accessible, equitable, and innovative education. We are committed to enriching the lives of our students, employees, and community by working together to create opportunities to discover new passions, share knowledge, and embrace diversity.

During my more than 20 years as president, it has been an incredible honor to witness thousands of dedicated faculty and staff live out our mission with passion, grace, and commitment. I have seen our ongoing dedication to meet the needs of our community expressed through passionate and caring employees who do whatever it takes to elevate student success.

I see our mission statement in action as we serve Latinx learners more holistically with the grand opening of our Latinx Resource Center, a new inclusive space at our Aurora Downtown Campus for all Waubonsee students, staff, and community members.

I see our mission statement in action in non-traditional students like Tiffany Kelsey, an Army wife and mother of four, who decided to make a life change by enrolling in courses at Waubonsee. Going back to school was something Tiffany never thought she could accomplish. Yet, today, she holds many student leadership roles and is involved in several campus activities.

I see our mission statement in action through individuals like first-generation college-student Priscila Vargas, who was unsure of her path when she first arrived at Waubonsee, but through mentorship and guidance, she gained the confidence to run and was elected to serve as the 2021-2022 student trustee.

Our mission statement is alive when staff and faculty come together with students in service such as our participation in a Community-Wide One Day of Service.

Waubonsee is a rich economic, social, and academic hub where people with diverse backgrounds can discover and awaken their passions, and a place where students can receive holistic development through our Transfer Programs, Workforce Education and Training, Pre-College Programs, and Student and Academic Services.

I invite you to learn more about Waubonsee’s new mission statement. As you do, I would also encourage you to think about your personal mission in life and how Waubonsee can assist you in fulfilling your mission.

• Christine J. Sobek is president of Waubonsee Community College.