Letter: Anything but factual

To the Editor:

The letter, “Wake up to facts,” last week was anything but factual. The letter’s first sentence “There is no evidence on Joe Biden for impeachment,” it is congress who decides not the writer. Second sentence, “If Hunter is guilty of anything,” implies innocence where many reported facts indicate otherwise. Most citizens I know believe a dual justice system exists and indictments depend on whether you are conservative or liberal.

The writer stated Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, received $2 billion from the Saudis and asked will Republicans investigate. The money was to Affinity Partners an investment firm Kushner manages, not to him personally, and the Congressional Oversight Committee has investigated and found no violations. The writer infers that Ivanka Trump should be investigated for her patents in China and all the money she received. The internet reports the patents were on manufactured clothing items used in Ivanka’s clothing business and were normal business practices.

He accuses Republicans for attacking every institution including police when it has been liberal Democrats advocating defunding the police, diversity based on race, gender and sexual orientation, all of which deters unity. Republicans do not advocate taking away health care, Social Security, public education as alleged.

Trump and Republicans reduced regulations and did not enact long shutdowns on churches, schools and free enterprise. Our economy flourished. Democrats at federal and state levels have forced shutdowns, caused hyper inflation, high living costs, high energy costs and increased taxation, operating much like a monarchy.

Leland H. Hoffer

Oswego