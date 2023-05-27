Letter: P.E.O. garage sale thanks

To the Editor:

The fundraiser garage sale at Meadowlands Farm in Newark was a huge success. Members of P.E.O. Chapter FO in Sandwich wish to thank those who purchased and gave generous donations to benefit women both locally and internationally who need help with education and personal care.

The annual fundraiser has become a gathering place to enjoy a free cup of coffee and visit and shop. A special thanks to Newark BP for advertising the sale on the marquee and to all the businesses that displayed our posters.

Vivian C. Wright

Yorkville