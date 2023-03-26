Letter: A proven track record

To the Editor:

An important question facing voters in the upcoming election involves who they will choose to serve on the Board of Trustees for the BKFPD. For the past number of years, the current board of community-minded appointees has done just that, thoughtfully and responsibly. But due to a change in protocol, four of the five current members will be running for reelection to maintain their positions.

I have known each of these four individuals – Jeff Farren, Gary Schlapp, Marty Schwartz and Ken Johnson – for over 30 years and can say without hesitation that their collective character and integrity is genuine and solid. I can think of no group of individuals more well-suited to serve on this board than these four men. Not only has the current board overseen the BKFPD in a prudent and efficient manner, together they have maintained a balanced budget with a positive reserve and helped build a strong department that has ensured public safety while encouraging great career opportunities for its employees.

These men have raised families, run businesses, participated in local organizations and served our community in many meaningful ways over the years. As longtime members of the community, they have taken pride in their involvement, acted as good neighbors and good friends, and offered valuable experience and insight into their positions.

Please join me in voting for these four incumbents with a proven track record, so that they can continue to make a positive impact on BKFPD and our community.

Susan Kritzberg

Yorkville