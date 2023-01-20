Letter: Consider joining the Friends of the Library

To the Editor:

The Yorkville Public Library offers many different programs to our community such as chair yoga, creative writing, healthy cooking and The Hix Brothers’ Ukulele Band. These programs have been provided by funds from the Friends of the Library, which is a volunteer organization in place to partner with the library in serving the community.

The Friends have two major fundraisers each yea, he Mini Golf Fun Raiser and the Used Book Sale. The members volunteer their time along with library staff to make these events successful and well attended.

People who are interested in volunteering their time and talents might consider joining the Friends. More information about this group is available at the circulation desk in the library lobby and on the library’s homepage, yorkville.lib.il.us

Nancy Aschauer

On behalf of the Friends of the Library

Yorkville