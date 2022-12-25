Letter: Address the root cause

To the Editor:

As citizens we need to stand together and demand our elected officials work in the best interest of all of us. No matter what side of the aisle you are on, we need to think for ourselves and not simply believe what politicians or the media are telling us. Don’t take my word for it or anyone else’s. Look this up for yourself.

Chicago, Cook County and several other towns including Highland Park have strict laws forbidding the same items that are being proposed in HB 5855 that will affect the entire state. If this hasn’t worked in the places they are having a problem with, why would anyone think expanding it to include law abiding citizens elsewhere will help?

We should all demand that real solutions should be focused on to address the root cause(s) of the problem. At the same time, we should be holding those responsible for the crimes being committed to be held accountable, whether that be incarceration or being committed to a mental health facility.

Please start thinking for yourself. If you need brakes for your car, I would hope you don’t go out and buy a headlight to fix it. Demand real solutions and not feel-good political ploys. People - not inanimate objects - cause the problem.

Doug Gibbs

Sheridan