Letter: We the People

To the Editor:

It was at the 100th celebration of the lighting of the White House National Christmas Tree last Sunday that President Biden announced that his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, had unveiled at the White House a slogan, “We the People.” Back in 2015, his former boss, Barack Obama, had used that same phrase, and I quote it here:

“The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word, ‘We.’ ‘We the People,’ ‘‘We Shall Overcome,’ ‘Yes, We Can’’.’ That word is owned by no one. It belongs to everyone. Oh, what a glorious task we are given to continually try to improve this great nation of ours.” (As quoted in a flyer of the Obama Presidential Center).

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich