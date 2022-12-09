Letter: No more

To the Editor:

Taxpayers, enough is enough.

Taxpayers of the Oswego Fire Protection District, it is time to speak up and say “no more.”

On Dec. 12, the district is having a public hearing to discuss the need for a 7% tax levy request. According to the “system,” they do not need a public hearing to increase the tax by 5%, but they feel the need to ask for 2% more.

Kendall County real estate tax assessments for next year are projected to be 8.6% (as projected by Kendall County Assessor Brian Hauser at the Oswego Township meeting Oct. 12). Simple math will show that, if granted, this will be a 15.67% increase in our tax liability in the district portion of our real estates taxes.

Please attend the taxpayers public meeting Dec. 12 at Fire Station No. 1 and listen to their reasoning for the extra tax levy increase request. Maybe they will also share information on the 14% increase in the wages of the firemen/paramedics for the next three years just recently negotiated by the department at the expense of us taxpayers.

J. Scott Pugsley

Montgomery