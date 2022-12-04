Letter: Nothing short of bribery

To the Editor:

America currently is bought by political persuasion from donors who buy the airwaves along with puppet candidates who become their loyal army.

Political bribery needs to be attacked with stricter laws that donors cannot exceed a set amount for each candidate and have a ceiling as to the sum total of all their political donations in a given year. A politician should be restricted to the point they are not allowed to vote on legislation when their large donor interests are at stake.

Packs and political parties should also not be allowed to be a middleman to distributing indirect campaign funds to avoid unrestricted amounts being channel to individual candidates.

Large sums of political donations are nothing short of bribery as a means to circumvent the American public’s interests. Let’s face it, Congress won’t address this issue because it works so well for many of them.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich