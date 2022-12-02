Letter: Policies were good

To the Editor:

Recently a writer began, “I had the privilege of working for a guy named Schwarzkopf, a leader in the true sense.” That “guy” should have been properly addressed as Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf who directed the war against Saddam Hussein’s Republican Guard, Armored Division, liberating Kuwait in only six weeks. Gen. Schwarzkopf was an outstanding leader and should always be addressed properly as general.

The writer then stated Trump demonstrated dictator characteristics by controlling law enforcement and the military, using threats and violence. I do not know of any cases where Trump used law enforcement or the military for any purposes that were not in the USA’s interest or violated his responsibilities as commander in chief by the Constitution. Speech suppression and censorship has occurred during Biden’s administration but did not occur under Trump. Trump did make bad public comments, but his policies were good for the USA.

The writer used a quote to support his views by the White Rose Society an anti-Nazi group of 1942, “People get the government they deserve.” The internet attributes that quote to Alexander Hamilton and Alexis de Tocqueville, both made long before 1942.

Several other recent letters make the claim that Republican wins would destroy the system of checks and balances and be the start of autocracy. How can anyone justify that claim when the Democratic Party has been the majority in the House and Senate and held the president’s office the past two years? Total control by one party is not an example of checks and balances but does closely resemble fascism.

Leland H. Hoffer

Oswego