Letter: A failing mark in electricity consumption

To the Editor:

The Record publishes letters of fulsome praise for our incumbent congresswoman. Herewith is what her party does for us electrically.

ComEd has just sent me another failing mark in electricity consumption – two-thirds higher than the 2/3s “teacher’s pets” efficient neighbors. Who are these virtuous nonconsumers? I suspect the 10% for sale, many empty; snow-birds, both employed so home left empty? My son in California operated a software business from his home; as usage exceeded some cap, his usage over the cap cost double – 40 cents per kilowatt-hour. Is this the next step for climate warriors?

In the same letter, ComEd is forced to urge me to buy a $40,000 to $80,000 EV. At 15,000 miles a year average, such a car recharged at home would increase my electricity consumption by two-thirds: 5,000 kWh at 3 miles/kWh.

All this is to avoid climate warming due to carbon dioxide emissions, assuming UN predictions to be accurate. What odds that China, Africa, etc. curb emissions as we are? If they do not, ours are for naught. Adaptation is claimed no more expensive.

We need an Illinois government prudently responding to residents’ needs, not staking all on the “renewables” option.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon