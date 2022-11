To the Editor:

Focusing on the 2022 election, in particular the brazen content of many campaign claims, we need a future government body or ethical advertisers to take accountability by auditing and exposing inaccurate claims.

Start with monitoring all public claims of a candidate’s accomplishments and claims made about their challengers. What we currently have is the freedom to lie to the voters while claiming freedom of speech as an immunity?

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich