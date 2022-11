To the Editor:

We are fortunate in this community to see little or no disturbance in the voting process. It is almost too late to vote by mail but, whichever party, let’s get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

It is a privilege. It is a responsibility. I don’t think long lines are much of a problem, but it might be well to avoid early morning, lunch hour or late evening. Cast your ballot and wear your “I Voted” sticker proudly.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich