Letter: Educating the public

To the Editor:

Has the integrity of our nation been lost? Why would you believe the election of 2020 was corrupt? It is hard to understand how President Trump and his enablers have been able to convince so many people of this baseless accusation that has failed miserably to supply even a shred of evidenced? Nor even a shred? Those allegations that were submitted, were with 62 different courts; all were thrown out except one and that was a decision that was an administrative issue that doesn’t affecting the outcome.

For those who took the time to observe the Congressional Hearings you would have witnessed the testimony that were all from Republicans, under oath, testifying as to what they witnessed or had knowledge of. They exposed many corrupt actions that evolved Donald Trump and his enablers who were working on the planning and execution of illegal activities to extent his term in office. The actual hearing result exposures: planning and participating of the insurrection; delayed taking action against the rioters while a live insurrection was in progress within the first 87 minutes; attempting to present unconstitutional electoral documentation; attempting to influence the Department of Justice decisions; pressuring Vice President Pence into taking an unconstitutional stand; requesting states to illegally modify their voter counts; and the act of witness tampering.

For those current Republican candidates running for office who are supporting Donald Trump’s claim, your loyalty to America is bogus. You are the ones who are threading our democracy by corrupting the Republican leadership.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich