Letter: Vote yes for Amendment 1

To the Editor:

Opponents of Amendment 1 are saying this is another tax or “everything one purchases is going to skyrocket in price.” That is not the case. All Amendment 1 states is that employees have the right to form a union and bargain for wages, hours and other items, or if they have safety concerns at work. You can read it for yourself at votersguide.elections.il.gov. It is a very short amendment and understandable.

A few years ago, the state of Wisconsin took away their teachers’ right to have a union. Those teachers now have little recourse if there is a safety issue at a school or if they want to band together to earn a livable wage. That is completely unfair.

Vote yes on Amendment 1 so that the people of Illinois will always have that right.

Pat McNamara

Yorkville