Letter: Keep us all safe

To the Editor:

I urge all of you to vote yes in support of the Oswego Fire Protection District. I spent most of my life dedicating it to the fire service, specifically Oswego Fire. In that time, I have witnessed and been a part of many changes over the years.

Times have changed and so has the community we live in. The Fire District is poised to run more than 7,000 calls this year. The cost of an ambulance cot is about $50,000 today in comparison to $3,000 20 years ago. The Oswego Fire Protection District provides a service that is second to none. I am very proud of the fire department and what is has become.

People need to understand that every Oswego firefighter is also a paramedic, from the chief on down to the newest member. These people are not just coming to put out a house fire or car fire. They are coming to breathe life into you if you’re not breathing. They are coming to pump the blood in your heart if it is not working. They are coming to save your life.

We have over 75,000 people that live in the fire district. The vast majority of the calls are EMS related. These people are coming to save your life. Not passing this referendum could very well be a life-or-death decision for you or one of your family members.

Lastly, I know from experience what it takes to run a large bustling fire department. It is not cheap by any means. This is all about safety and your well-being. Please make the right decision to keep us all safe. Vote yes.

Brad Smith

Retired Fire Chief

Oswego