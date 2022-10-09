Letter: What is most important?

To the Editor:

Hurricane Ian devastated a large part of Florida, and disaster relief is needed. Yet our two major newspapers have not suggested supporting relief organizations with donations. However, less important, devoted four full pages reviewing the history of the 40-year-old Tylenol murder case. My wife and I think supporting Florida disaster relief is more important and have made donations to three renowned relief organizations and encourage others to do likewise.

Reflecting on our nation’s history, I marvel at the sacrifices our founders made to secure our freedom from a monarchy. Many lost their lives and fortunes to give us a constitutional republic governed “By the People for the People.” There are now efforts to change our government to more centralized federal control, which would take us back to a system like what our founders fought against to gain freedom.

Recently, it is frightening to see that agencies of our federal government have been weaponized and used to intimidate any dissent of federal actions. An example is in the release of Special Appointed Investigator John Durham’s recent court filing where it relates, Igor Danchenko, a U.S. based Russian lawyer, who was the source of information claiming the Trump campaign had Russian involvement, was being paid by the FBI from March 2017 to October 2020.

Other examples are the highly armed methods of arrests of several of Trump supporters who were not a threat to the public; [Attorney General Merrick] Garland’s designation that parents who challenge school board should be considered domestic terrorists; and, most recently, the highly armed arrest of Mark Houck, pro-life activist, in front of his wife and seven children for a case that had previously been dismissed in court. You didn’t see coverage of these events in the main media.

Currently, there is much about the threat of banning abortion, which is false and is dependent on what voters of each state decide. What is most important when you vote? The economy, rise in crime, education of children, securing our border and Inflation are items that should be considered for our vote.

Leland H. (Lee) Hoffer

Oswego