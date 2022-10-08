Letter: Vote yes on fire district referendum

To the Editor:

Let me say this again, the Oswego Fire Protection District is here for your safety.

A failed referendum will hurt this district and set us further behind.

We need new vehicles to replace the units we have today. It takes longer to get things we need to order. We will soon need a new fully equipped ambulance. We had over 6,000 calls last year and are approaching 7,000 calls this year. This means an additional ambulance and crews to man it.

All of us in the Oswego Fire Protection District need this referendum to pass.

Our response times currently are very good at 6.29 minutes. Help us keep them this way. Vote “YES.”

Dick Kuhn

Oswego Fire Protection District

Board of Trustees President

Oswego