Letter: Untrue campaign ads

To the Editor:

The hateful, untrue campaign ads are occupying every available time slot on television and radio.

Darren Bailey is being portrayed by JB [Pritzker] as practically the lost son of Adolf Hitler. A few years ago, Bailey drew an analogy about abortion and the Holocaust. It wasn’t the best analogy one could draw but it doesn’t imply that Darren is anti-Semitic or a racist. He simply doesn’t believe in abortion. He is being accused of getting ready to lock up doctors and send them to prison if they perform abortions.

Folks, abortion in Illinois is not an endangered species. The Democratic majority is in control, and despite this being an issue way down our slate of problems the status quo will remain as is.

Politicians, focus on the issues that people care about: gas prices, 9% inflation, crime, the border that is not secure and jobs in Illinois.

Politicians make strange bedfellows, but please provide your solutions to problems facing most of us, not just on abortion that in our state is remaining as is.

Don Lass

Oswego