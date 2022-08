To the Editor:

So far this summer, I have seen only one monarch butterfly, two giant swallowtails, two tiger swallowtails, no mourning cloaks, no red admirals, and just a few White or Yellow Sulfers. And I see no evidence of monarch caterpillars on milkweed plants and hardly any oak and cherry tree leaves show any signs of other pollinator’s larvae. This is really concerning.

Ken Mozingo

Master Naturalist

Yorkville