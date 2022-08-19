Letter: Never really the entire story

To the Editor:

Joe Biden is begging all of us to buy an electric car. The sky is falling, the sky is falling because we are not buying electric cars. The Earth will die. Of course China, Russia, India and many other polluters like Hollywood types pay little or no attention to the coming of the end of the world.

However, if we buy a Tesla or Volt we will save the Earth and qualify for the government’s $7,500 tax credit.

Ooops, wait a minute, your electric car won’t qualify for that tax credit because components for the car must be manufactured in the United States. Most of the battery components come from China and for the foreseeable future that will be the case.

So, you buy your electric Mustang. You shell out $50,000. But not to worry, you’ll get a $7,500 tax break except when your accountant tells you that all the components are not manufactured in the U.S. Biden and the crazy left wing socialists will simply laugh and say, “Sucker.” The Chinese and Russians and all of us who do not believe that the Earth is two years away from total desolation will just say that you learned a valuable lesson. Don’t actually believe what politicians say and promise. It is never really the entire story.

Don Lass

Oswego