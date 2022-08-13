Letter: Report all the opinions

To the Editor:

A couple of days ago the Kremlin (in Moscow) stated that if Speaker Pelosi visited Taiwan it would be provocative and it would create tensions in the region.

I ask this question in return. Since Putin and his troops invaded the Ukraine and have killed thousands of civilians, including women and children, isn’t that considered provocative, too? It has also raised the tensions in those countries bordering Russia.

The Kremlin needs to report all the opinions that are out there, not just theirs.

George Hayner

Montgomery