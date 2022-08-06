Letter: Always looking for volunteers

To the Editor:

Have you ever wondered what are ways you can give back to your community? Friends of the Yorkville Public Library may just be the right fit. We are always looking for volunteers (all ages welcome) for events for our fundraisers or helping around the library.

The Friends of the Library’s purpose is to focus attention on library services and needs, help strengthen and expand library services and do fundraising. The funds raised by the Friends are used for library projects, programs and the purchase of special equipment.

Reach out to the Friends of the Yorkville Public Library on Facebook or find more information on the Friends page of the library website, www.yorkville.lib.il.us/. Additional information is available in the lobby at the circulation desk.

Nancy Aschauer

On behalf of the Friends of the Yorkville Public Library

Yorkville