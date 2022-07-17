Letter: Supporting Donald Trump

To the Editor:

A recent contributor spoke about the seeming hypocrisy of Trump supporters at a recent rally. I am also an evangelical Christian, a white suburban female who is proud to have voted for Donald Trump. I do not advocate disrespectful or hateful action against anyone. But many evangelicals have recognized that Donald Trump, an imperfect person like us, was used to help this nation at a critical time. During his tenure, many prayers were answered as the U.S. experienced peace, prosperity, freedom and new hope for the future.

After years of being ignored, Trump listened to the average American and took action from his first day in office. Promises were made and promises were kept. Corruption was exposed and challenged. Faith and family were recognized as valued foundations of our society. Our constitutional freedoms were protected. Our nation was valued.

The Bible also says to judge not, lest you be judged. Is it fair to compare the woman who broke Levitical law (Jesus was also criticizing the Pharisees for giving her partner a pass) to Trump supporters who wore disrespectful T-shirts. They broke no laws. Donald Trump does have extremely loyal followers. He has risked his life and personal fortune to help this nation and those who had no voice. He has worked hard to earn and keep their support. I think he deserves it.

Susan Brambert Shields

Oswego