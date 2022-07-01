Letter: Time to make your stand

Trump said all along that if elected he would appoint justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade taking away women’s reproductive rights and turning those rights over to the legislative powers of each state – many which already had trigger laws banning abortion immediately, even for those in waiting rooms at 11 a.m. that morning. The three justices whom Mitch McConnell helped Trump to get appointed lied about using precedent to uphold Roe v. Wade: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Friday, June 24, five men and one “Handmaid’s Tale” woman of the Supreme Court made the choice for millions of women to lose the fundamental rights of their bodies. Justice Clarence Thomas has crosshairs on more destruction for gay marriage, contraception and no protection for women and girls young as 13 and younger pregnant from rape or incest.

Thursday, June 23, the Supreme Court let loose any one going out in public with a concealed gun allowed to kill the very children whose lives one party in particular claims to care enough about to force a woman or child to have them, but the minute they are born they have no time or money for them – they no longer have any value.

Trump said he would put justices on the Supreme Court who would overturn Roe v. Wade. Republicans want to twilight Social Security and Medicare; twilight, such a gentle word for destruction of people like me widowed and dependent on both of those.

Republicans say January 6th never happened and they would shut down that committee first thing so they would not face the responsibility of their wrongdoing.

It’s time to make your stand; stand for democracy and vote Democratic, including at the state level, or we’re all doomed to succumb to the wrong side of power.

Judy Siedlecki

Oswego