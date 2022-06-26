Letter: Relieve the strain

To the Editor:

We all are suffering with the current gas prices hanging around $5 per gallon.

For working people who commute significant distances here, where we have little public transportation available, it is a necessary expense. Our government needs to do something to relieve the increased strain this causes on family budgets.

I am pleased to read that our member of Congress, Lauren Underwood, is doing something. She has introduced a bill in the U. S. House of Representatives to send a monthly rebate check of $100 to each of us taxpayers (plus $100 for each dependent). This will be for the rest of the year in any month that the national average gas price is over $4 per gallon. This amount is for single filers with up $75,000 income and double that for couples. Checks will be less for higher incomes.

This is a step in the right direction. I believe this proposal is fair and needed now. We should show our support for efforts like this to respond to the bind drivers are in with gas prices at these levels. We should encourage both houses of Congress to pass the bill and the president to sign it to make this relief a reality.

Priscilla Gruber

Plainfield