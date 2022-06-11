Letter: Support the voters

To the Editor:

If at least 10 Republicans do not vote for assault weapons control, you pick 10 Republicans not to vote for. I mean vote for who is running against them. Process of elimination. Maybe more children will make it to high school, if that far.

You have to have enough guts to support the voters, 90% of whom want control of assault weapons. Yes weapons of war. What war? Republicans vs Democrats? Oh, that war. Really? Maybe the filibuster is the problem. If we had majority rule with the vote instead of the filibuster delay, some things that Americans agree on might get done.

Maybe the politicians will get out of their own way. If they cannot agree on saving the lives of children, vote for someone else who does agree. Anything is better than a stalemate year after year. Vote new politicians in that are willing to work with each other.

Camille Grimes

Yorkville