Letter: Successful beyond expectations

To the Editor:

The P.E.O. garage sale was successful beyond our expectations. A great big thank you to everyone who donated items and attended the Philanthropic Education Organization sale (Sandwich Chapter of P.E.O.). Not even a rainy Saturday deterred people from the community and surrounding towns from stopping by to enjoy a free cup of coffee, visit, shop and donate.

A special thanks to Newark BP for advertising the sale on the marquee and to all the businesses that displayed our posters. The proceeds from the annual fundraiser benefit women, both locally and internationally, who need help with education and personal care.

Vivian C. Wright

Yorkville