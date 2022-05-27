Letter: When is enough, enough?

To the Editor:

It’s become very predictable that every time Joe Biden is allowed to make a public appearance, and then strays from his script, the falsehoods begin falling like rain. And people who rely only on the mainstream media for their information begin parroting these comments as facts.

In the past few weeks, contributors to this column have written about how Trump bungled the COVID-19 pandemic, and Biden rode in to rescue the country. Biden keeps saying that when he was inaugurated there were no vaccines, and the liberal media lets him get by with that. The fact is that when he took office, Biden already had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and as a country we were vaccinating 1.6 million Americans every day. This was due to the public and private sector working together under Trump to cut through the red tape to develop the vaccine and get it produced in record time. What Biden did do was push his illegal mandates until the Supreme Court had to get involved and stop him because he had no legal authority to do so.

It’s a terrible thing to lose anyone to any illness. During his presidential campaign, Biden stated that anyone who would let 200,000 Americans die on their watch does not deserve to remain as president. The COVID-19 death toll when Biden was inaugurated was 396,837, and we have now sadly crossed the 1,000,000 mark. According to Biden’s own campaign rhetoric, he does not deserve to remain as president and should resign.

A writer also mentioned that it was Trump who bungled relations with Russia and emboldened Putin to invade Ukraine. I would remind this writer that in 2014, during Obama’s administration, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea. And now, during Biden’s administration, Russia has invaded Ukraine. But nothing happened in between during Trump’s administration. It makes more sense to me that rather than Trump being responsible for Putin’s aggressive actions, Putin was emboldened to act because he just had no respect for the weak leadership of Obama and Biden.

DeVere Headrick

Oswego