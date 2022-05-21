Letter: The beauty of this season

To the Editor:

On Sunday, as we drove to Aurora, Joyce and I were struck by the wonderful signs of spring.

I realize we had mentioned the springlike view before, but that day was special. Lawns are full green, even the barrow pits, although we saw no Queen Anne’s lace yet. The flowering bushes and trees had a variety of blossoms.

All of a sudden, it seems, trees were fully leafed out. Farmers were in their field cultivating and planting. Some of those planter rigs are surely impressive. The freshly tilled soil, in contrast, showed forth in a rich brown. You don’t want to miss the beauty of this season.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich