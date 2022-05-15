Letter: Permanently decrease gas tax

To the Editor:

JB never ceases to keep all of us rolling in the aisles. He now wants gas stations to put a sticker on their pumps telling us, the consumer, that he is saving us all money by not increasing the state gas tax by two cents a gallon.

Oh my goodness, two cents a gallon. So, if my math is correct, when I fill my 15-gallon tank I can pocket a whole quarter and nickel. My goodness, I am so grateful to the uber wealthy governor who probably hasn’t used a self-service gas pump in 20 years.

Now, if JB really wants to help us at the pump he would permanently decrease the gas tax by five cents. That would be greatly appreciated more than the delay of his two-cent increase that goes into effect in December. Yes, no new tax, but only for six months.

Of course Pritzker can go around to every gas pump in the state to see that his political propaganda has been adhered to each pump under the threat of being fined $500 per pump if the sticker is not applied to each pump that tells everyone of his largesse by holding back more taxes.

Don Lass

Oswego