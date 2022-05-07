Letter: Senior Citizen’s Homestead Exemption

To the Editor:

Are you a homeowner of record living in Kendall County who is celebrating your 65th birthday this year?

Did you know that regardless of household income, upon reaching age 65 you can apply for the Senior Citizen’s Homestead Exemption on your property tax bill? You must visit the Kendall County Chief Assessment Officer, 111 W. Fox St. in Yorkville, 630-553-4146, bring a valid driver license or other valid proof of age in order to qualify for this exemption, then complete the exemption form. The form is one page and consists of nine questions that must be completed by you. After your initial filing and approval for the exemption, the chief assessment officer will automatically send you this form annually for completion and return to the office. Failure to file the form will constitute cause to terminate the exemption

This also is a reminder for those senior citizens who are already receiving the Senior Citizen’s Homestead Exemption to please be sure to return your form no later than Sept. 1.

If your gross household income is less than $65,000 and you are age 65 or older, you may also qualify for the 2022 Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze. Complete the form , provide a copy of your 2021 Federal 1040 income tax form for everyone who resides at the property. The chief assessment officer’s staff is very accommodating and will even help you complete the form. For senior citizens currently receiving the Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze, please be sure you submit your form along with the required tax form(s) as the deadline for submission is Sept. 1. Do not forget to return your form or you risk losing that property tax freeze.

Diane Selmer

Oswego Township Trustee

Oswego