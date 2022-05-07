Letter: Conservatives claim to be victims

To the Editor:

“Conservatives Under Attack” (Record Newspapers news article April 28) claim they are victims of relentless attacks by social media, fake news media, federal agencies and the Democratic Party. Their remedies: Shrink the federal government – I learned in school that lack of government is chaos; secure the border with Mexico – build the wall at our expense; make the U.S. energy independent – what would they do that President Biden isn’t already doing?; tackle inflation – their plan? Inflation is worldwide, due to the pandemic; institute voter identification laws to ensure election integrity? Have they looked at voter registration requirements lately? They call Jan. 6 a patriotic walk through the Capitol and call the 2020 election stolen from Trump. They just can’t quit the Big Lie.

They blame Rep. Lauren Underwood for relentlessly attacking their values – it’s called the truth; not defending the border – keeping migrant workers, asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees out? Yes, thousands of Ukrainians are coming across the border from Mexico, faster than all others. But they say Ukraine is not our problem?

They want to Take America Back (to 1950?): Women barefoot, pregnant, in the kitchen, Blacks in their place, only whites matter, boys molested by priests, abortions only for well-off white women.

They want to dismantle Biden policies. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will help them as he promised to block everything Biden wants to do. Bring back American energy? Do they mean more coal? More tax breaks to the ultra-rich oil industrialists like the Kochs who will not end their dealings with Putin who is committing genocide and war crimes in Ukraine?

Ban books, whitewash race and slavery from our history, forbid teachers to speak of children being raised by two mommies or two daddies, re-closet gays, keep transgenders locked up in their birth bodies – so conservatives aren’t victimized? Sounds like the other way around.

Judy Siedlecki

Oswego