Letter: Spring

To the Editor:

Yes, I spoke of it being almost spring, but the colors today were compelling!

On our Sunday trip to Aurora, we began to be aware of trees showing their colors. In town, as we headed back to Sandwich there was a wide variety of blossoms. The trees and plants provided an artist’s painting. Even the lowly dandelion was bursting with bright yellow. The Magnolia, as usual, was a favorite. It was heartwarming.

So, what did we do upon our return to Sandwich? We drove around to admire the view, to be nourished by it. It worked, and we recommend such a drive to you.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich